THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Brad Holmes finds inspiration in Ozzie Newsome, father's fight in path to GM

Jan 21, 2021 at 01:21 PM

What Dan Campbell’s playing days say about his Detroit Lions future: He’s ‘tough as nails’ (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

Mitch Albom: Detroit Lions fans need more than empty words from owner on coach, GM hires (subscription required)

Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

January 21, 2021

New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's philosophy for football is already outdated (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions hire Dan Campbell as head coach, but why didn't anyone else want him?

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions taking big gamble with Dan Campbell; at least their plan seems clear (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions hire Dan Campbell as head coach. Here's what he faces

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes confident he can instill culture. Here’s why

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 20, 2021

Wojo: Lions counting on fiery Dan Campbell to lead them out of disarray (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 20, 2021

Lions hire 'high-energy' new head coach Dan Campbell

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 20, 2021

Lions' Brad Holmes finds inspiration in Ozzie Newsome, father's fight in path to GM

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 20, 2021

Rogers: Lions' Matthew Stafford likely staying put, but here's one possible trade partner (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 20, 2021

Lions reportedly interviewed Ravens QB coach James Urban for offensive coordinator position

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 20, 2021

Lions will reportedly lose QB coach Sean Ryan for same gig with Carolina Panthers

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 20, 2021

Detroit Lions officially hire Dan Campbell as their next head coach

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 20, 2021

Matthew Stafford’s future remains in limbo after hiring of Brad Holmes

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 20, 2021

Grading NFL head coach hires in 2021: Dan Campbell to Detroit Lions, Brandon Staley to Los Angeles Chargers, more (subscription required)

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano – ESPN

January 20, 2021

New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell agrees to six-year contract, source says

Staff – ESPN

January 20, 2021

'This is the guy:' How analytics, intangibles sold the Detroit Lions on GM Brad Holmes

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 20, 2021

Lions’ Dan Campbell hiring strays from the NFL blueprint, but he’s a leader (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 20, 2021

Pat Caputo: Lions trading Matthew Stafford very possible

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

January 20, 2021

AP source: New Lions coach Campbell gets 6-year deal

Larry Lage – AP

January 20, 2021

Dan Campbell hired as new Lions coach

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

January 20, 2021

