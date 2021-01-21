THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Brad Holmes finds inspiration in Ozzie Newsome, father's fight in path to GM

What Dan Campbell’s playing days say about his Detroit Lions future: He’s ‘tough as nails’ (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
Mitch Albom: Detroit Lions fans need more than empty words from owner on coach, GM hires (subscription required)
Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press
January 21, 2021
New Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's philosophy for football is already outdated (subscription required)
Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
January 20, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 20, 2021
Detroit Lions taking big gamble with Dan Campbell; at least their plan seems clear (subscription required)
Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press
January 20, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 20, 2021
Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
January 20, 2021
Wojo: Lions counting on fiery Dan Campbell to lead them out of disarray (subscription required)
Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News
January 20, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 20, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 20, 2021
Rogers: Lions' Matthew Stafford likely staying put, but here's one possible trade partner (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
January 20, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 20, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
January 20, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 20, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
January 20, 2021
Grading NFL head coach hires in 2021: Dan Campbell to Detroit Lions, Brandon Staley to Los Angeles Chargers, more (subscription required)
Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano – ESPN
January 20, 2021
Staff – ESPN
January 20, 2021
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
January 20, 2021
Lions’ Dan Campbell hiring strays from the NFL blueprint, but he’s a leader (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
January 20, 2021
Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket
January 20, 2021
Larry Lage – AP
January 20, 2021
Grant Gordon – NFL.com
January 20, 2021