THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve

Oct 31, 2021 at 10:21 AM

These Detroit Lions are better than 0-16 team, but it won't matter if they don't get a win (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 31, 2021

Detroit Lions predictions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: A win's gotta happen here, right?

Jeff Seidel, Shawn Windsor, Carlos Monarrez and Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 31, 2021

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Dave Birkett's scouting report and prediction (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 30, 2021

Best athlete in Philadelphia sports history? Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift has The Answer

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 30, 2021

Detroit Lions activate DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve in time for Eagles game

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 30, 2021

Five things to watch: Eagles at Lions (Subscription Required)

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 30, 2021

Lions activate defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand off injured reserve

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 30, 2021

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into Week 8 (Subscription Required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 30, 2021

Detroit Lions activate DL Da'Shawn Hand from injured reserve ahead of Week 8 game

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 30, 2021

2021 Lions vs. Eagles expert picks, score predictions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 30, 2021

Lions activate Da'Shawn Hand from IR, elevate Brock Wright, Jalen Elliott

Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 30, 2021

