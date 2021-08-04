THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate Austin Bryant and more injury updates

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 4, 2021
Carlos Monarrez– Detroit Free Press
August 4, 2021
Eric Woodyard – ESPN
August 4, 2021
Detroit Lions training camp observations: Punches fly at first padded practice (Subscription Required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 3, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 3, 2021
Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press
August 3, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
August 3, 2021
Lions camp observations: Secondary has ups and downs in first padded practice (Subscription Required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 3, 2021
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
August 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
August 3, 2021
Benjamin Raven – MLive.com
August 3, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
August 3, 2021
Football Outsiders: Lions' Quintez Cephus, Julian Okwara among 25 prospects who could 'level up' in 2021
Benjamin Raven – MLive.com
August 3, 2021
Lions training camp observations: Penei Sewell brings 'the juice' in first padded practice (Subscription Required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke– The Athletic
August 3, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
August 3, 2021
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
August 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
August 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
August 3, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
August 3, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
August 3, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports
August 3, 2021