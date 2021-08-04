The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions activate Austin Bryant and more injury updates

Aug 04, 2021 at 08:41 AM

Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell back in pads for first time in 17 months: 'I've been craving'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2021

I loved that a fight broke out in the Detroit Lions' first padded practice. Here's why

Carlos Monarrez– Detroit Free Press

August 4, 2021

Jared Goff catching on at Lions camp, but receivers must catch up

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

August 4, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Punches fly at first padded practice (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 3, 2021

Alim McNeill an early star at Detroit Lions training camp, might be steal of their draft

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 3, 2021

NFL is doing what the government isn't: Convincing people to vaccinate without a mandate

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

August 3, 2021

Detroit Lions pull Austin Bryant off PUP list; Derrick Barnes dealing with hamstring pull

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 3, 2021

Lions camp observations: Secondary has ups and downs in first padded practice (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 3, 2021

As Lions' Dan Campbell clamors for intensity, rookies throw punches in skirmish

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 3, 2021

Lions activate Austin Bryant and more injury updates

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 3, 2021

'He's doing fine': Daily battles helping Lions rookie Penei Sewell adapt at right tackle

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

August 3, 2021

Day 6 notes and observations: Blood flows, punches fly at Lions' first padded practice

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 3, 2021

Lions DC Aaron Glenn already seeing improved confidence from young secondary

Benjamin Raven – MLive.com

August 3, 2021

Detroit Lions activate edge rusher Austin Bryant from physically unable to perform list

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

August 3, 2021

Football Outsiders: Lions' Quintez Cephus, Julian Okwara among 25 prospects who could 'level up' in 2021

Benjamin Raven – MLive.com

August 3, 2021

Lions training camp observations: Penei Sewell brings 'the juice' in first padded practice (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke– The Athletic

August 3, 2021

Penei Sewell looks 'legit, real legit' at right tackle for Lions

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 3, 2021

Lions' 'Dancing Bear' wears a bloody jersey and a smile

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 3, 2021

9 standouts from the Detroit Lions' first padded practice at training camp

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 3, 2021

Detroit Lions activate Austin Bryant from Physically Unable to Perform list

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 3, 2021

Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell is 'adapting quickly'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 3, 2021

Detroit Lions training camp observations: Day 6

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 3, 2021

The Good, Bad, and Ugly: The Detroit Lions' first practice in pads was interesting

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

August 3, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: When pads come on, Detroit Lions running game ready to prove it's the real deal

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Geronimo Allison: Opting out of 2020 season was best for my family

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Aubrey Pleasant getting rave reviews from coaches, players in first season with Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions' Jeff Okudah is using philosophy to be a better cornerback

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Romeo Okwara comfortable with new role standing up after breakout season

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions claim defensive tackle off waivers after another retires ahead of camp

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions training camp preview: Pair of rookies expected to play vital role on defensive line

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: WSN Exclusive: Trey Flowers says the Detroit Lions are ready to win now

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: D'Andre Swift primed for big things atop new-look backfield

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Da'Shawn Hand working out with Michael Brockers this offseason

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: What we learned about Lions D-linemen Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill by rewatching their college tape

Advertising