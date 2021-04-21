The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could look at Day 2 to pocket a nickel

Apr 21, 2021 at 09:27 AM

Why the Detroit Lions must pick Kyle Pitts, a potential revolutionary, in NFL draft (subscription required)

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2021

Detroit Lions NFL draft watch: Najee Harris, Travis Etienne headline RBs who stuck around

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 21, 2021

Making the Lions’ NFL Draft case for Micah Parsons, a dynamic athlete for Detroit’s defense (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 21, 2021

NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions largely set at RB; Najee Harris stands apart as top prospect (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2021

Wojo: No need for Lions to jump back in the quarterback pool — yet (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

April 20, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit could look at Day 2 to pocket a nickel (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 20, 2021

Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky: Expect Detroit to go big in first round of NFL draft, not pretty

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 20, 2021

2021 NFL draft preview: Could the Lions still take a quarterback in Round 1?

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 20, 2021

The Nine: Alabama’s DeVonta Smith could make new Lions QB Jared Goff’s life much easier

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 20, 2021

A trade and five picks for Lions in Kiper-McShay three-round mock

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

April 20, 2021

Why the Detroit Lions should draft Micah Parsons

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 20, 2021

Notes: Carolina Panthers the latest team to explore trade-down options

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 20, 2021

Penei Sewell is the right fit for the Lions

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

April 20, 2021

