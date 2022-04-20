The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Let's make a deal: What's the trade value of the Lions' first-round picks?

Apr 20, 2022 at 09:57 AM

Detroit Lions’ disappointment in free agency puts a lot of pressure on their NFL draft (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

April 20, 2022

Let’s make a deal: What’s the trade value of the Lions’ first-round picks? (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 20, 2022

Ex-NFL GM: Detroit Lions should consider Derek Stingley, Ikem Ekwonu if Hutchinson gone

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 19, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: Offensive line isn't a priority, but options are available (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 19, 2022

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is (probably) the Detroit Lions’ top choice for No. 2 pick in NFL draft (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 19, 2022

Mel Kiper, Todd McShay get Detroit Lions 3 Georgia defenders, quarterback in 3-round mock draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 19, 2022

NFL draft 2022: Will the Detroit Lions fall in love with a quarterback in this year’s ho-hum class?

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 19, 2022

Lions kick off week by hosting three major draft prospects

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 19, 2022

Detroit Lions land 3 Georgia defenders in ESPN’s latest 3-round mock draft

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 19, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 draft preview: Running back is a sneaky long-term need

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 19, 2022

Kayvon Thibodeaux suddenly the Vegas favorite to be second overall pick

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 19, 2022

Notes: Aidan Hutchinson falls to Detroit Lions in Peter Schrager’s ‘sourced’ mock draft

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 19, 2022

Consistently Inconsistent: The Lions should not consider drafting Desmond Ridder

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

April 19, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How the last 10 players to go second overall in the NFL draft have fared

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2024 NFL draft to bring at least $200 million in revenue to Detroit, Roger Goodell says

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions receive second-highest free agency grade in NFC

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Focus mostly shifts to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell hints that Detroit Lions 'don't care' about positional value with No. 2 pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Redrafting the Detroit Lions' 2021 class: Penei Sewell remains too good a fit to pass at Pick 7

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay gets Detroit Lions a disruptor, quarterback and safety in 2-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL's 4th down evolution about more than analytics: 'You want your players to be fearless'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Add ESPN's Todd McShay's name to those doubting chances Detroit Lions go quarterback at Pick 2

Advertising