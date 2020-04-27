Presented by

Monday, Apr 27, 2020 09:27 AM

THE DAILY DRIVE: Inside the RV: The story behind the Lions' mobile draft command center

Inside the RV: The story behind the Lions’ mobile draft command center (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 27, 2020 

How Detroit Lions rookies will try to overcome learning curve of offseason restrictions

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2020

Detroit Lions open virtual offseason program on Monday. Here’s what that means.

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 27, 2020

2020 NFL draft: Biggest post-draft questions for all 32 teams

NFL Nation – ESPN.com

April 27, 2020

How the Bengals, Dolphins and Chargers Vetted Their New Quarterbacks

Albert Breer – The MMQB

April 27, 2020

Detroit Lions UDFA tracker: Washington TE Hunter Bryant headlines list of signees

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2020

Niyo: With NFL Draft in the books, Lions turn their attention to the unknown

John Niyo – The Detroit News

April 26, 2020

Projecting the Detroit Lions’ new depth chart following 2020 NFL draft

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 26, 2020

Lions 'Fell In Love' With G Jonah Jackson -- And Likely Found A Starter They Need

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 26, 2020

NFL Draft averages record 8.4 million viewers across three days

Joe Reedy – Associated Press

April 26, 2020

Here's hoping the 2020 NFL draft serves as a model for the future. Here's guessing it won't

Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports

April 26, 2020

Lions’ Bob Quinn ponders more virtual work in future after eye-opening NFL draft at home

Ben Raven – MLive.com

April 25, 2020

UDFA tracker: Lions land promising Washington TE Hunter Bryant

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 25, 2020

Lions' Sixth-Round DT Out To Prove He's 'Most Slept On In Draft'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 25, 2020

Lions Choose Third Buckeye To Close Out Draft: DT Jashon Cornell

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 25, 2020

