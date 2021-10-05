The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Injuries force Lions' offensive line, once a strength, to patch holes

Oct 05, 2021 at 09:19 AM

Dave Birkett's thoughts on Detroit Lions' bad start: Ranking top NFL draft needs (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 5, 2021

Lions QB Jared Goff trying not to 'go numb' to losing after 0-4 start

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

October 5, 2021

Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell: 'We're going to make this work' despite injuries

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 4, 2021

Dan Campbell: 'I was trying to give us an upper hand' with aggressive fourth down plays

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 4, 2021

Detroit Lions' Romeo Okwara reportedly suffered torn Achilles tendon in Chicago

Kirkland Crawford and Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 4, 2021

Four Downs: Channeling their anger might be Lions' best course forward (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 4, 2021

Injuries force Lions' offensive line, once a strength, to patch holes

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

October 4, 2021

The Lions are re-evaluating everything they're doing on third and fourth down (Subscription Required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 4, 2021

Detroit Lions evaluating playing time for young pieces thrust to action on short-handed defense

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 4, 2021

Snap counts: Detroit Lions continue to shuffle defensive backfield pieces during loss to Bears

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 4, 2021

3 things we learned: Lions rookie Penei Sewell is struggling at left tackle

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 4, 2021

Top Lions offensive linemen Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker not expected to play against Vikings

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 4, 2021

Romeo Okwara reportedly ruptures Achilles tendon, confirming Lions' worst fears

Kyle Meinke – MLive

October 4, 2021

Detroit Lions lose top pass-rusher Romeo Okwara for season to torn Achilles

Eric Woodyard – ESPN

October 4, 2021

Lions observations: Curious calls on fourth down, more injuries and a breakthrough at wide receiver vs. Bears (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

October 4, 2021

Campbell could scale back on fourth down: "We're not good enough right now"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 4, 2021

Ragnow, Decker likely out for Week 5 as hits keep coming on Lions' O-line

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 4, 2021

Lions' worst fears confirmed on Romeo Okwara

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

October 4, 2021

Lions' Campbell keeps taking risks; results not there yet

Jeremy Reisman – Associated Press

October 4, 2021

Dan Campbell hints at benching some young players: 'Maybe they're not just quite ready'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 4, 2021

Dan Campbell re-evaluating fourth-down decisions: 'We're not good enough right now'

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 4, 2021

Detroit Lions injury updates: Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow unlikely to play vs. Vikings

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 4, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions lose Romeo Okwara for season with torn Achilles

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 4, 2021

Lions' Romeo Okwara out for the season with Achilles tear

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

October 4, 2021

