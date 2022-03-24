THE DAILY DRIVE: In wild NFL offseason, new Detroit Lions signings eager to 'have fun and just play ball'

NFL mock draft 3.0: Detroit Lions go with a new pass rusher at No. 2, then get WR help (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 24, 2022
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Frenzied offseason creates quarterback drama, but is Aidan Hutchinson suspense over? (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
March 24, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 23, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 23, 2022
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
March 23, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 23, 2022
CB Mike Hughes, a former first-round pick, thinks the Detroit Lions coaching staff can take him to next level
Kyle Meinke – MLive
March 23, 2022
Mel Kiper: Detroit Lions would be wise to avoid Malik Willis, other QBs at No. 2 in NFL draft (subscription required)
Kyle Meinke – MLive
March 23, 2022
Mel Kiper calls Kyle Hamilton safer than Kayvon Thibodeaux for Lions; keeps Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1
Benjamin Raven – MLive
March 23, 2022
Kyle Meinke – MLive
March 23, 2022
Larry Lage – Associated Press
March 23, 2022
Nick Shook – NFL.com
March 23, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
March 23, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 23, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 23, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 23, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 23, 2022