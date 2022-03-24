The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: In wild NFL offseason, new Detroit Lions signings eager to 'have fun and just play ball'

Mar 24, 2022 at 09:45 AM

NFL mock draft 3.0: Detroit Lions go with a new pass rusher at No. 2, then get WR help (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 24, 2022

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Frenzied offseason creates quarterback drama, but is Aidan Hutchinson suspense over? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic 

March 24, 2022

In wild NFL offseason, new Detroit Lions signings eager to 'have fun and just play ball'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 23, 2022

Mel Kiper: No. 2 pick 'way too rich' for Detroit Lions to draft Malik Willis, other QBs

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 23, 2022

ESPN's Mel Kiper: No. 2 too high for Malik Willis, but could see QB going in top 10

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 23, 2022

New Lions LB Chris Board buying into culture being built in Detroit: It just feels real here

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 23, 2022

CB Mike Hughes, a former first-round pick, thinks the Detroit Lions coaching staff can take him to next level

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 23, 2022

Mel Kiper: Detroit Lions would be wise to avoid Malik Willis, other QBs at No. 2 in NFL draft (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 23, 2022

Mel Kiper calls Kyle Hamilton safer than Kayvon Thibodeaux for Lions; keeps Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 23, 2022

Justin Coleman, a high-priced bust in Detroit, now trying to resurrect career back in Seattle

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 23, 2022

Lions add ex-Chiefs CB Mike Hughes, ex-Ravens LB Chris Board

Larry Lage – Associated Press 

March 23, 2022

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

Nick Shook – NFL.com 

March 23, 2022

Thursday open thread: How hard should the Lions pursue Arden Key?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 23, 2022

Detroit Lions free agency grades: Evan Brown

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 23, 2022

Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams trades could hurt Detroit Lions’ chances of drafting top WR

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 23, 2022

2022 NFL Draft: Kyle Hamilton is now the Vegas favorite to go No. 2 overall

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 23, 2022

Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown catching offseason workouts together

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 23, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Is Malik Willis becoming a draft reality for the Lions? Why it makes sense, and why it doesn't

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Safety Kyle Hamilton getting more love to Detroit Lions at Pick 2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: For Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, putting in the extra work paying off

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions, Chark pairing goes well beyond skill set: 'He fits what we're all about'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions get good look at Georgia LBs Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker at pro day

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'Unfinished business': Tracy Walker focused on Lions' turnaround after inking 3-year deal

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Alex Anzalone re-signs with 2 others, looks to 'leave a legacy' in Detroit

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How much cap space do Detroit Lions have heading into free agency?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Draft experts weigh in: Who should the Detroit Lions select with the No. 2 pick?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Josh Reynolds: 'Easy decision' to re-sign with Detroit Lions, bypass free agency

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2022 NFL franchise tag tracker: How each move impacts the Detroit Lions

Advertising