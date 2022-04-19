The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How the last 10 players to go second overall in the NFL draft have fared

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:59 AM

Lions NFL Draft debates: Is No. 2 pick too big a risk for Kyle Hamilton? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 19, 2022

Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit adds pieces at linebacker, but long-term need a must (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 18, 2022

2022 NFL draft preview: Expect the Detroit Lions to use an early draft pick on star-studded receiver class

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 18, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly hosting Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Liberty QB Malik Willis on pre-draft visits

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 18, 2022

How the last 10 players to go second overall in the NFL draft have fared (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 18, 2022

ESPN’s Mel Kiper says he’s unvaccinated, won’t attend 2022 NFL Draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 18, 2022

QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett to have pre-draft visit with Detroit Lions this week

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 18, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions Draft preview: GM Brad Holmes faces huge decision at quarterback

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 18, 2022

Tuesday open thread: Which Detroit Lions 2020 draft pick is due for a breakout season?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 18, 2022

MMQB: Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell Show Two Paths to Becoming Draft Prospects

Albert Breer – MMQB

April 18, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2024 NFL draft to bring at least $200 million in revenue to Detroit, Roger Goodell says

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions receive second-highest free agency grade in NFC

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Focus mostly shifts to Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker for Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell hints that Detroit Lions 'don't care' about positional value with No. 2 pick

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Campbell says Lions want 'Day 1 starter' with No. 2 pick, 'no matter' the value

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Redrafting the Detroit Lions' 2021 class: Penei Sewell remains too good a fit to pass at Pick 7

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Todd McShay gets Detroit Lions a disruptor, quarterback and safety in 2-round mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 7-round NFL mock draft: Edge addressed at No. 2, but is it QB or bust at end of Round 1?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL's 4th down evolution about more than analytics: 'You want your players to be fearless'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Add ESPN's Todd McShay's name to those doubting chances Detroit Lions go quarterback at Pick 2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's latest mock draft has Detroit Lions with slight surprise at top, quarterback to end Day 1

Advertising