THE DAILY DRIVE: How the last 10 players to go second overall in the NFL draft have fared

Lions NFL Draft debates: Is No. 2 pick too big a risk for Kyle Hamilton? (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic
April 19, 2022
Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit adds pieces at linebacker, but long-term need a must (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
April 18, 2022
2022 NFL draft preview: Expect the Detroit Lions to use an early draft pick on star-studded receiver class
Kyle Meinke – MLive
April 18, 2022
Detroit Lions reportedly hosting Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Liberty QB Malik Willis on pre-draft visits
Kyle Meinke – MLive
April 18, 2022
How the last 10 players to go second overall in the NFL draft have fared (subscription required)
Benjamin Raven – MLive
April 18, 2022
Benjamin Raven – MLive
April 18, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 18, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 18, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 18, 2022
Albert Breer – MMQB
April 18, 2022