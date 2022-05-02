The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions traded up for Jameson Williams: 'Sometimes the draft gods smile on you'

May 02, 2022 at 10:05 AM

MMQB: 2022 NFL Draft: Inside the Eagles’ Process of Collecting and Trading Picks

Albert Breer – MMQB

May 2, 2022

How Detroit Lions traded up for Jameson Williams: 'Sometimes the draft gods smile on you' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 2, 2022

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes swung big and connected in NFL draft 2022 (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 2, 2022

Winners and losers from the Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL draft

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

May 2, 2022

Lions depth chart projection: How the new draft picks impact the roster (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner and Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 2, 2022

Detroit Lions NFL draft grades 2022: What they're saying about Brad Holmes' 8-player haul

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

May 1, 2022

Detroit Lions UDFA tracker: Central Michigan WR Kalil Pimpleton, MSU OL Kevin Jarvis sign

Dave Birkett and Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

May 1, 2022

Wojo: Lions load up on defense, and in the process, defend Jared Goff (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – Detroit News

May 1, 2022

NFC North winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive

May 1, 2022

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions’ projected depth chart looks pretty good after 2022 NFL draft (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

May 1, 2022

2022 NFL draft grades: Glowing marks for Detroit Lions

Ryan Zuke – MLive

May 1, 2022

Lions use six of eight draft picks for defensive rebuild

Bob Tripi – Associated Press

May 1, 2022

Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction: Post-draft edition

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 1, 2022

Not-so-instant analysis of Detroit Lions’ 7th-round pick CB Chase Lucas

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 1, 2022

2022 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions’ picks ranked top 5 by PFF, ESPN, USA Today, SI

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 1, 2022

Deion Sanders misses the mark on Lions’ criticism

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

May 1, 2022

