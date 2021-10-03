THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions TE Darren Fells went from playing basketball overseas to NFL mainstay

The Daily Drive

Oct 03, 2021 at 10:00 AM

End of the Nagy era? Here's why I'm picking Detroit Lions to beat Chicago Bears (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez– Detroit Free Press

October 3, 2021

Detroit Lions predictions vs. Chicago Bears: Time for Dan Campbell's first win

Jeff Seidel, Shawn Windsor, Carlos Monarrez and Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 2, 2021

How Detroit Lions TE Darren Fells went from playing basketball overseas to NFL mainstay

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 2, 2021

What's wrong with this year's NFL rookie QB class? Maybe nothing at all (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

October 2, 2021

Five things to watch: Lions at Bears (Subscription Required)

Matt Schoch – The Detroit News

October 2, 2021

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Matchups to watch, key questions heading into Week 4

Benjamin Raven – MLive

October 2, 2021

Detroit Lions comprehensive depth chart: Week 4 at Chicago Bears

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 2, 2021

Detroit Lions elevate kicker Ryan Santoso to active roster vs. Bears

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

October 2, 2021

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields to start vs. Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

October 2, 2021

