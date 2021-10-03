THE DAILY DRIVE: How Detroit Lions TE Darren Fells went from playing basketball overseas to NFL mainstay

End of the Nagy era? Here's why I'm picking Detroit Lions to beat Chicago Bears (Subscription Required)
Carlos Monarrez– Detroit Free Press
October 3, 2021
Jeff Seidel, Shawn Windsor, Carlos Monarrez and Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 2, 2021
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 2, 2021
What's wrong with this year's NFL rookie QB class? Maybe nothing at all (Subscription Required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
October 2, 2021
Five things to watch: Lions at Bears (Subscription Required)
Matt Schoch – The Detroit News
October 2, 2021
Benjamin Raven – MLive
October 2, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 2, 2021
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
October 2, 2021
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
October 2, 2021