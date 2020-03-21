The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Here's why Jamie Collins makes the Lions better in 2020

Mar 21, 2020 at 12:40 PM

Detroit Lions had a choice with Darius Slay. They chose their culture instead

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

March 20, 2020

'Wasn't going to last': Darius Slay blasts Lions coach Matt Patricia on way out the door

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 20, 2020

CB Slay lost 'respect' for Patricia after pair of slights

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

March 20, 2020

Darius Slay: I don't respect Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia because of 2018 incident

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 19, 2020

Here's why Jamie Collins makes the Detroit Lions better in 2020

Rainer Sabin – Detroit Free Press

March 19, 2020

Detroit Lions sign DT Nicholas Williams: Breaking down his new contract

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 19, 2020

Detroit Lions hit the mark in NFL free agency, trades: Here are our grades

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

March 19, 2020

Detroit Lions trade Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles for two 2020 draft picks

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 19, 2020

Niyo: Darius Slay's exit leaves plenty of questions about state of Lions

John Niyo– The Detroit News

March 19, 2020

Detroit Lions trade cornerback Darius Slay to Eagles

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 19, 2020

Ex-Lions star Darius Slay: I didn’t have that much respect for Matt Patricia as a person

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

March 19, 2020

Lions now own 4 of the top 85 NFL draft picks after Darius Slay trade, 9 overall

Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

March 19, 2020

Darius Slay receives heaps of praise from NFL players past and present after trade to Eagles

Ben Raven – Mlive.com

March 19, 2020

Darius Slay says he 'lost all respect' for Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia in 2018

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

March 19, 2020

After trading Darius Slay, the Lions' massive defensive overhaul has to work

Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

March 19, 2020

2020 NFL free agency: Trade grades for every big signing and move

Bill Barnwell – ESPN.com

March 19, 2020

Lions roundtable: Darius Slay’s trade, the Belichick way and what’s next? (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

March 19, 2020

Slay Says He Didn't Respect Lions Coach Matt Patricia

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 19, 2020

Darius Slay Bids Detroit Farewell: 'I Can’t Thank Y'all Enough'

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 19, 2020

Pat Caputo - 5 keys defining Lions' off-season so far

Pat Caputo – The Oakland Press

March 19, 2020

NFL mock draft: With Darius Slay gone, do Detroit Lions replace him with No. 3 pick?

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz – USA Today

March 19, 2020

