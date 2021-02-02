daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Here are two players who caught Dan Campbell's eye reviewing Lions personnel

Feb 02, 2021 at 10:15 AM

Detroit Lions' front office moves aren't just selling hope. They're building confidence (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

February 2, 2021

Why the Detroit Lions' choice of Matthew Stafford trade offers was best for the future (subscription required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

February 2, 2021

Evaluating Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford: What are their new teams getting? (subscription required)

Chris Burke & Jourdan Rodrigue – The Athletic

February 2, 2021

Todd Bowles: Detroit Lions 'didn't feel like waiting,' canceled my head coach interview

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

Ndamukong Suh: Detroit Lions-Rams trade 'interesting;' coach Dan Campbell 'a great guy'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly turned down Carolina's No. 8 pick this year for Matthew Stafford

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 1, 2021

Here are two players who caught Dan Campbell's eye reviewing Lions personnel (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 1, 2021

Let's weigh reported offers Lions received for quarterback Matthew Stafford

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 1, 2021

Former Lion Ndamukong Suh pumps up Detroit to incoming QB Jared Goff

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 1, 2021

Matthew Stafford reportedly squashed possible trade to Panthers

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 1, 2021

Let’s take a closer look at new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 1, 2021

The Lions have some critical days ahead at the QB position. Here’s why they’re trusting Mark Brunell with that process.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 1, 2021

What the Detroit Lions rejected before trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams

Josh Slagter – MLive.com

February 1, 2021

Ndamukong Suh reaches out to Jared Goff about Detroit: ‘It’s a city that I love’

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 1, 2021

The Rams And Lions Both Got What They Wanted

Ty Schalter – ESPN.com

February 1, 2021

Ndamukong Suh vouched for Detroit in post-trade chat with Jared Goff

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 1, 2021

Stafford was 'mentally and physically drained' after Matt Patricia

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

February 1, 2021

Detroit Lions tackle NFL’s big diversity problem

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

February 1, 2021

