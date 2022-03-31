The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's latest mock draft has Detroit Lions with slight surprise at top, quarterback to end Day 1

Mar 31, 2022 at 09:49 AM

No matter the position, Detroit Lions want 'game-changer' with NFL draft's No. 2 pick (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press 

March 31, 2022

Could the Detroit Lions really become the first team ever to use a top-2 NFL draft pick on a safety?

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 31, 2022

Justin Rogers' 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0, post-free agency edition (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 30, 2022

Wojo: Lions can’t fall for fool’s gold in free agency or draft (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – Detroit News

March 30, 2022

ESPN’s latest mock draft has Detroit Lions with slight surprise at top, quarterback to end Day 1 (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

March 30, 2022

9 of 14 players Lions have signed are returning from a three-win team. Why? Brad Holmes defends his approach

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 30, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes: ‘We haven’t totally closed the door’ on signing DE Arden Key

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 30, 2022

Todd Bowles to take over as head coach of Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Bruce Arians stepping into front-office role

Jenna Laine – ESPN.com 

March 30, 2022

Former NFL GM (no, not Bob Quinn): Lions should draft corner No. 2 overall

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket 

March 30, 2022

The Detroit Lions sure sound like a team not intending to draft a quarterback

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 30, 2022

DJ Chark joins Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds for offseason workouts

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 30, 2022

Free agent DL Arden Key signs with Jaguars, not Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 30, 2022

Lions throw support behind Jared Goff but leave the door open for drafting QB

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 30, 2022

Lions were ‘in the mix’ for Allen Robinson

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

March 30, 2022

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions have trade dialogue regarding No. 2 pick, willing to deal it before draft night

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ravens' John Harbaugh: Torn Achilles is 'not going to affect' U-M's David Ojabo too much

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Davis excited for return to Detroit with a new beginning: 'It just feels right'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' safeties coach Brian Duker attended Penn State's Pro Day

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: In wild NFL offseason, new Detroit Lions signings eager to 'have fun and just play ball'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Is Malik Willis becoming a draft reality for the Lions? Why it makes sense, and why it doesn't

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL mock draft roundup: Safety Kyle Hamilton getting more love to Detroit Lions at Pick 2

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: For Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, putting in the extra work paying off

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions, Chark pairing goes well beyond skill set: 'He fits what we're all about'

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions get good look at Georgia LBs Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker at pro day

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'Unfinished business': Tracy Walker focused on Lions' turnaround after inking 3-year deal

Advertising