THE DAILY DRIVE: ESPN's Bill Barnwell explores 3 trade-up scenarios for Detroit Lions in first round

Jeff Risdon – Lions Wire
April 21, 2022
NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions risk stagnating in rebuild without long-term answer at QB (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 21, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 21, 2022
Lions 2022 draft preview: Detroit could spend early-round pick to address need at safety (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
April 20, 2022
Grading the Lions' 2019 NFL draft picks, three years later (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
April 20, 2022
NFL draft 2022: Detroit Lions’ running game finally coming back from the dead, although long-term needs remain
Kyle Meinke – MLive
April 20, 2022
Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux has all the potential in the world. But is he a fit with the Detroit Lions?
Benjamin Raven – MLive
April 20, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
April 20, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
April 20, 2022
Nick Shook – NFL.com
April 20, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 20, 2022
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
April 20, 2022