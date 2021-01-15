daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions to hire 'proven leader' Brad Holmes as next general manager

Jan 15, 2021 at 09:57 AM

Why the Detroit Lions might have a superstar GM in Brad Holmes (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 15, 2021

Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp has a vision. She knows exactly what it sounds like.

Shawn Windsor – Detroit Free Press

January 15, 2021

Detroit Lions hire Brad Holmes as GM: 'I just really think I can make a difference'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

New Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has one very important qualification: Evaluating QBs

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Robert Saleh to coach Jets; Darrell Bevell on Lions' interview: Went 'really well'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions new GM Brad Holmes is an exciting hire who wants 'game wreckers' (subscription required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Why Detroit Lions hiring Brad Holmes reminds of Pittsburgh Steelers hiring Mike Tomlin

Marlowe Alter – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Why Detroit Lions' hiring of Brad Holmes as GM is another fail for the franchise

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions hire Rams' Brad Holmes, a 'proven leader,' as next general manager

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 14, 2021

Wojo: Detroit Lions take big risk in hiring new GM Brad Holmes (subscription required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 14, 2021

Darrell Bevell waits out Lions head coach search: 'It's a little bit frustrating'

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions to hire 'proven leader' Brad Holmes as next general manager

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 14, 2021

Darrell Bevell says interview for Lions’ head coaching job went ‘really well’

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

New York Jets hiring Robert Saleh, a popular candidate in Detroit, as next head coach

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions sign another 3 players to futures contracts

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions tout new GM Brad Holmes’ expertise with latest technology, analytics

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

What they’re saying nationally about Lions hiring Brad Holmes as general manager

Ben Raven – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly to hire Brad Holmes as next general manager

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

January 14, 2021

Source: Detroit Lions to make Los Angeles Rams scouting director Brad Holmes GM

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions ownership gets the process right in hiring Brad Holmes as general manager

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 14, 2021

Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson ordered to pay $8.3M to loan company, records show

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

January 14, 2021

Brad Holmes gets the Lions’ GM job, and a chance to show his draft know-how (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 14, 2021

Pat Caputo: The upside of Brad Holmes as Lions GM

Pat Caputo – 97.1 The Ticket

January 14, 2021

AP source: Lions agree to deal with Brad Holmes as GM

Larry Lage – AP

January 14, 2021

Lions agree to terms with Brad Holmes on five-year deal as new GM

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

January 14, 2021

