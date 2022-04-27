The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes learned valuable lesson in 2021 NFL draft: 'Be patient'

Apr 27, 2022 at 09:42 AM

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes learned valuable lesson in 2021 NFL draft: 'Be patient' (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2022

NFL draft preview: Why Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr. should be top-10 picks (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2022

We looked at 50 NFL mock drafts for the Detroit Lions. Here's what we found

Tyler J. Davis – Detroit Free Press

April 27, 2022

NFL draft 2022: It’s time for an upgrade at linebacker for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 27, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Why I mocked Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Detroit Lions

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 27, 2022

Ben Raven’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions get electric pass rusher, mean wideout

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 27, 2022

Detroit Lions exercise fifth-year option on ex-Pro Bowl TE T.J. Hockenson

Kirkland Crawford – Detroit Free Press

April 26, 2022

Niyo: What could the Lions' NFL Draft class look like? Here's my projection (subscription required)

John Niyo – Detroit News

April 26, 2022

Lions exercise fifth-year option on T.J. Hockenson's contract

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 26, 2022

NFL draft 2022: Detroit Lions eye more firepower for defensive front

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 26, 2022

Why I think the Detroit Lions will take Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in NFL draft (subscription required)

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 26, 2022

Kyle Meinke’s final 2022 NFL mock draft: Detroit Lions supercharge defense with pass rusher, safety

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 26, 2022

Detroit Lions exercise fifth-year option on T.J. Hockenson’s rookie contract

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 26, 2022

Schefter: "Less and less likely" that Jags draft Hutchinson No. 1. Are Lions lucky No. 2?

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 26, 2022

Why the Detroit Lions should draft Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 26, 2022

Detroit Lions pick up T.J. Hockenson’s 5th-year option

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 26, 2022

