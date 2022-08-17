The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions cut down to 85 players, waive Brady Breeze, Josh Johnson

Aug 17, 2022 at 08:30 AM

Chase Lucas made plays in Detroit Lions debut, but he's obsessed over the one that got away

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

August 17, 2022

Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks': Episode 2 goes behind the scenes of preseason heartbreak

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

August 16, 2022

Detroit Lions looking for players to emerge in young, banged up tight ends room

Tony Garcia – Detroit Free Press

August 16, 2022

Detroit Lions make 2 roster cuts to get down to 85-player limit

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

August 16, 2022

'Hard Knocks' recap: Focus shifts off Lions coaches to players and family members

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

August 16, 2022

Lions' Dan Campbell looks forward to joint practices with Colts; Detroit cuts 2

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

August 16, 2022

AUDIO: Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: D’Andre Swift, Malcolm Rodriguez get spotlight in Episode 2

Benjamin Raven and Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 16, 2022

‘Hard Knocks’ rewind: The Lions really love rookie Malcolm Rodriguez, and are really riding D’Andre Swift hard

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 16, 2022

Detroit Lions waive 2 players ahead of roster cut deadline

Benjamin Raven – MLive

August 16, 2022

Dan Campbell ‘encouraged’ by Jeff Okudah’s preseason debut despite allowing crucial catch

Kyle Meinke – MLive

August 16, 2022

Lions on ‘Hard Knocks’: D’Andre Swift’s task; Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. everybody

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

August 16, 2022

Goff sees Cooper Kupp in Amon-Ra St. Brown: "Very similar"

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

August 16, 2022

Lions CB Jeff Okudah has 'encouraging' performance in preseason opener

Kevin Patra – NFL.com

August 16, 2022

VIDEO: 'Hard Knocks': Dan Campbell sets expectations for first preseason game

Staff – NFL.com

August 16, 2022

The Detroit Lions may have finally found their TE2 in Brock Wright

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

August 16, 2022

Detroit Lions NB Chase Lucas finds redemption after dropped interception

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

August 16, 2022

