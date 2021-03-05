The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell feels 'pretty good' about Lions QB situation, but leaving options open

Mar 05, 2021 at 09:46 AM

Ex-Detroit Lion Tony Scheffler finds second career with first love — coaching basketball (subscription required)

Mick McCabe – Detroit Free Press

March 5, 2021

Detroit Lions tender Pro Bowl P Jack Fox, two others contracts for 2021

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 4, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly to release CB Desmond Trufant, one of last year's big signings

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 4, 2021

Report: Lions set to release cornerback Desmond Trufant

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 4, 2021

Lions tender three exclusive-rights free agents

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

March 4, 2021

Detroit Lions tender 3 exclusive rights free agents

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 4, 2021

Detroit Lions preparing for worst-case scenario with salary cap (and best, too)

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 4, 2021

Detroit Lions reportedly releasing veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 4, 2021

Detroit Lions tell CB Desmond Trufant he'll be released, source says

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

March 4, 2021

Intel on Dan Campbell’s Lions coaching staff and what awaits at each position (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

March 4, 2021

Lions reportedly releasing CB Desmond Trufant

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

March 4, 2021

Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant

Staff – NFL.com

March 4, 2021

Dan Campbell feels ‘pretty good’ about Lions QB situation, but leaving options open

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 4, 2021

Roster Impact: How releasing Desmond Trufant influences the Detroit Lions’ offseason plans

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

March 4, 2021

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell got the coaching bug from helping out at a youth football camp

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 'A true alpha knows when it's time to concede:' Understanding the Lions decision process

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Ford Field transformed into COVID-19 vaccination clinic for hundreds of teachers

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Draft experts believe Detroit Lions will go WR or LB

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions trade down, pick defense in Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2021 NFL mock draft

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Women's Careers in Football Forum a real game-changer in NFL's ongoing commitment to diversity

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions five-round mock draft: What if Penei Sewell is available at No. 7?

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions may have bigger plans for T.J. Hockenson, fresh off a Pro Bowl season

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 5 defensive linemen who could make sense for the Detroit Lions

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions sign former Michigan State DL Joel Heath to futures contract

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Trade? Receiver? Defense? QB? Options for the Lions at No. 7

Advertising