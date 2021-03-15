THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL free agency: Detroit Lions' needs, best fits and everything else you need to know

Ranking Detroit Lions' biggest needs entering free agency: Predicting how they fill holes (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
March 15, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
March 15, 2021
Michael Rothstein – ESPN
March 15, 2021
Let’s talk about Jared Goff’s contract, and the Lions’ commitment to the QB (subscription required)
Chris Burke – The Athletic
March 15, 2021
Erik Schlitt & Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
March 15, 2021
MMQB: Mickey Loomis Discusses Drew Brees's Impact in New Orleans; Buccaneers' New Reality; Dak Prescott's Deal
Albert Breer – MMQB
March 15, 2021
2021 NFL free agency: Identifying the 25 best fits for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)
Ben Raven – MLive.com
March 14, 2021
Ben Raven – MLive.com
March 14, 2021