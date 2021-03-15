The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL free agency: Detroit Lions' needs, best fits and everything else you need to know

Mar 15, 2021 at 09:44 AM

Ranking Detroit Lions' biggest needs entering free agency: Predicting how they fill holes (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 15, 2021

2021 NFL free agency: Detroit Lions’ needs, best fits and everything else you need to know

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

March 15, 2021

John Johnson would be a sensible move for the Detroit Lions in free agency

Michael Rothstein – ESPN

March 15, 2021

Let’s talk about Jared Goff’s contract, and the Lions’ commitment to the QB (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

March 15, 2021

Detroit Lions 2021 free agency preview

Erik Schlitt & Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

March 15, 2021

MMQB: Mickey Loomis Discusses Drew Brees's Impact in New Orleans; Buccaneers' New Reality; Dak Prescott's Deal

Albert Breer – MMQB

March 15, 2021

2021 NFL free agency: Identifying the 25 best fits for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 14, 2021

Detroit Lions free agency preview: More than a couple of new faces needed at linebacker

Ben Raven – MLive.com

March 14, 2021

