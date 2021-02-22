daily-drive-test

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 5 defensive linemen who could make sense for the Detroit Lions

Feb 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM

Tag, trade or pay up: What should the Lions do with Kenny Golladay? (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

February 22, 2021

MMQB: Inside the Eagles-Colts Negotiations Stalemate and Eventual Carson Wentz Trade

Albert Breer – MMQB

February 22, 2021

Kenny Golladay and the franchise tag: Detroit Lions have easy decision to make (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

February 21, 2021

Why Jared Goff may be closer to Blake Bortles than to Matthew Stafford for Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press

February 20, 2021

Lions OC Anthony Lynn: T.J. Hockenson's 'ceiling is even higher' after Pro Bowl season

Adam Maya – NFL.com

February 20, 2021

As NFL's 2021 salary cap comes into focus, Lions have plenty of work to do (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

February 19, 2021

Marvin Jones thrived in Detroit. Now he wants to win.

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

February 19, 2021

2021 NFL Draft: 5 defensive linemen who could make sense for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)

Ben Raven – MLive.com

February 19, 2021

Aaron Glenn brings a proven track record to Detroit

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

February 19, 2021

