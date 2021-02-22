THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 5 defensive linemen who could make sense for the Detroit Lions

Tag, trade or pay up: What should the Lions do with Kenny Golladay? (subscription required)
Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic
February 22, 2021
Albert Breer – MMQB
February 22, 2021
Kenny Golladay and the franchise tag: Detroit Lions have easy decision to make (subscription required)
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
February 21, 2021
Why Jared Goff may be closer to Blake Bortles than to Matthew Stafford for Detroit Lions (subscription required)
Ryan Ford – Detroit Free Press
February 20, 2021
Adam Maya – NFL.com
February 20, 2021
As NFL's 2021 salary cap comes into focus, Lions have plenty of work to do (subscription required)
Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
February 19, 2021
Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
February 19, 2021
2021 NFL Draft: 5 defensive linemen who could make sense for the Detroit Lions (subscription required)
Ben Raven – MLive.com
February 19, 2021
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports
February 19, 2021