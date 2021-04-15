The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: 2021 NFL Draft: 20 pro day standouts, including Trey Lance, Rashawn Slater

Apr 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM

2021 NFL Draft: 20 pro day standouts, including Trey Lance, Rashawn Slater (subscription required)

Nick Baumgardner & Chris Burke – The Athletic

April 15, 2021

Kirk Herbstreit: Detroit Lions can't go wrong taking Trey Lance, Justin Fields at No. 7

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 14, 2021

Detroit Lions join list of NFL teams sitting out voluntary workouts due to COVID-19

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 14, 2021

Lions 2021 draft preview: Detroit should have plenty of options as it restocks receivers (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 14, 2021

Lions players opt to skip voluntary workouts in face of ongoing pandemic

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

April 14, 2021

Detroit Lions players say they will skip in-person voluntary workouts

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

April 14, 2021

Lions players won't report for start of offseason activities as pandemic surges in Michigan

Staff – 97.1 The Ticket

April 14, 2021

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

Nick Shook – NFL.com

April 14, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Night One festivities to kick off in Cleveland on Thursday, April 29

Staff – NFL.com

April 14, 2021

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 2 million COVID-19 vaccines administered 

Staff – NFL.com

April 14, 2021

Notes: NFL altering offseason programs after pressure from players/NFLPA

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 14, 2021

Detroit Lions players announce they won’t participate in voluntary workouts

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 14, 2021

Detroit Lions players will skip spring workouts

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports

April 14, 2021

