Steve Czerwon of Muskegon Catholic Central High School named Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Steve Czerwon of Muskegon Catholic Central High School the week six recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Czerwon's Crusaders beat Holton 60-0 in the final game of the regular season. Currently, Muskegon Catholic Central is 6-0 and ranked #2 in Division 6.

Czerwon, a 1995 Muskegon Catholic Central alumnus, is in his 19th season coaching high school football. He was an assistant coach at Ravenna for 2 years, and has coached at MCC for 17 years, 9 years as an assistant coach and now 8 years as head coach. The Crusaders have made the playoffs 7 out of 8 seasons under Czerwon, who in his first four seasons led MCC to four straight Division 8 state championships from 2013-2016. His career record is 75-15 (83.3%). On Friday, October 30, the Crusaders host the 0-6 Shelby Tigers in a MHSAA Division 6 pre-district battle.

Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Steve Czerwon to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection onHead Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/hangout for this week's interview as well as interviews from past 2020 Detroit Lions Coach of the Week recipients.

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2020 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).

This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,500 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2020 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patriciaand NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.