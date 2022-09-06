Standing room tickets available for Detroit Lions home opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field

Sep 06, 2022 at 02:55 PM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that standing room tickets for their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles September 11 are on sale now. Availability is extremely limited for general admission and premium seats for the 1 PM game on September 11.

The home opener standing room tickets are bundled and will guarantee purchasers a seat for the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game on September 18 (1 PM). The bundles are $74 each with a limit of eight tickets per customer and can be purchased at www.detroitlions.com/bundle.

Additionally, a limited number of single game suites are available for this weekend's game. For more information, fans can call 313-262-2121 or email Premium.Suites@lions.nfl.net.

Due to the expected crowd and construction in the area, the Lions are encouraging fans to arrive early. Pride Plaza will be open at 10 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resorts begins when gates open at 11 AM and offers food and drink specials at BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, WynnBet Sports Bar and Social at Gate D.

Great seats are also still available for Detroit Lions home games against the Seattle Seahawks (10/2), Miami Dolphins (10/30), Green Bay Packers (11/6), Jacksonville Jaguars (12/4), Minnesota Vikings (12/11), and the Chicago Bears (1/1/23).

Related Content

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Wednesday.

news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves Tuesday.

news

Tony Sigmon of Whitehall High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #1

news

Detroit Lions announce gaming community on Rival platform

The Detroit Lions announced today the launch of its online gaming community, Lions Gaming, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival.

news

Detroit Lions and Fanatics expand partnership to create first-class omnichannel shopping experience for fans

The Detroit Lions and Fanatics announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their existing partnership, which will now see the company become the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner.

news

Detroit Lions announce partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

The Detroit Lions announced today a partnership with Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort.

news

Detroit Lions announce Family Fest event at Ford Field

The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6.

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.

news

Lions sign seven 2022 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed 7 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

Lions announce 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2022 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

