Standing room tickets available for Detroit Lions home opener vs. Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that standing room tickets for their home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles September 11 are on sale now. Availability is extremely limited for general admission and premium seats for the 1 PM game on September 11.

The home opener standing room tickets are bundled and will guarantee purchasers a seat for the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game on September 18 (1 PM). The bundles are $74 each with a limit of eight tickets per customer and can be purchased at www.detroitlions.com/bundle.

Additionally, a limited number of single game suites are available for this weekend's game. For more information, fans can call 313-262-2121 or email Premium.Suites@lions.nfl.net.

Due to the expected crowd and construction in the area, the Lions are encouraging fans to arrive early. Pride Plaza will be open at 10 AM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.

Power Hour presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resorts begins when gates open at 11 AM and offers food and drink specials at BLITZ, Bud Light Party Zone, WynnBet Sports Bar and Social at Gate D.