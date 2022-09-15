Roger Goodell appoints Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Rod Wood to four NFL committees

Sep 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week announced that Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes and President and CEO Rod Wood were appointed to four League Committees for the 2022 season.

In addition to continuing her seat on the NFL's Fan Engagement and Major Events Committee, Hamp will now help oversee the NFL Foundation Committee. Hamp has long served in an advisory board role for the Lions' community efforts and is currently the Chair of the Board for Detroit Lions Foundation, a position she has led since being named the Lions' Principal Owner and Chair in 2020.

"Impacting the community we live and play in is the responsibility of every NFL team and is something we take great pride in at the Detroit Lions," Hamp said. "I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with leaders across the league to ensure the NFL continues to do its part in our communities."

On the Football Operations side, Holmes was one of seven general managers appointed to the NFL General Managers Advisory Committee, alongside Tom Telesco (Chargers), Andrew Berry (Browns), Mickey Loomis (Saints), John Lynch (49ers), Martin Mayhew (Commanders) and John Schneider (Seahawks).

Wood was re-named to his seat on the NFL Investment Committee, a position he has held since 2017. The committee is led by Browns Managing and Principal Partner Jimmy Haslam.

The NFL Fall League Meeting is currently scheduled to take place Oct. 18-19 in New York.

