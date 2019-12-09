University of Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan to play in 2019 Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT – The University of Pittsburgh and Eastern Michigan will play in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Thursday, December 26, at 8 PM EST. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

A press conference with both head coaches will be held at 11:30 A.M. ET on Wednesday, December 11, at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park.

The Pitt Panthers enter the bowl season with a 7-5 overall record and will advance to the postseason for the fourth time in five years under Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers feature one of the country's top defenses. Pitt ranks 11th nationally in total defense, surrendering 302.5 yards per game. The Panthers also boast a pass rush that has produced 49 sacks, the third most in college football this season. Among Pitt's victories this season was a 35-34 win over UCF that halted the Knights' 27-game non-bowl winning streak.

Pitt's history includes 92 first team All-Americans, 24 College Football Hall of Famers, eight Pro Football Hall of Famers and nine national titles. The Panthers, who played their inaugural season in 1890, have 731 all-time victories, ranking them among the 25 winningest college programs of all time.

This is the first time in school history that Eastern Michigan (6-6) will play in back-to-back bowl games. Led by Head Coach Chris Creighton, the Eagle's passing offense ranks second in school-history with 3,370 yards passing and has tied the program-record with 25 touchdown passes. Overall, the offense has tallied 4,883 total yards (fifth all-time at EMU) and 349 points (fourth all-time at EMU). Eastern is the only MAC team to boast a victory over a Power 5 Conference opponent in 2019. The Eagles walked off Illinois with a 24-yard field goal as time expired. This is the third consecutive season that Eastern knocked off a Big Ten opponent (2017 - Rutgers, 2018 - Purdue).

Eastern ranks among the nation's best in both fewest penalties and fewest penalty yards per game. Their 56 total penalties rank 11th-nationally, while their 40.92 penalty yards per game is 13th-best in the country.

This is the sixth year of a multiyear agreement for Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center as the title sponsor of an annual college football bowl game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions own, host and operate this college football bowl game. The team's entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field including eight consecutive sold-out Kenny Chesney concerts, Taylor Swift, the 2003 Basketbowl, 2008 NCAA Men's Basketball Regionals, 2009 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four and the 2010 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four.

This game has no affiliation with previous Michigan bowl games, such as the Little Caesars Bowl or Motor City Bowl.

Accommodations, Activities and Special Events:

Teams are expected to arrive in Detroit December 23 and stay at Greektown Casino Hotel (ACC) and the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (MAC).

Chick-fil-A Somerset Collection and Big Boy will be providing late-night snacks at the hotel.

Buffalo Wild Wings (MAC) and Firebird Tavern (ACC) have been named the official restaurants for each team's fans.

A welcome reception at the historic Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will include a private tour of the museum highlighted by a "life after football" panel discussion that includes Detroit Lions Legend Herman Moore.

Team guests will experience:

Shopping outing at Somerset Collection, an upscale, luxury, super-regional shopping mall in Metro Detroit.

Build-A-Bear – kids will have an opportunity to create their own stuffed animals.

Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan – Team and travel party will help pack potatoes, apples and school weekend bags of food that will help make a difference in the lives of the hungry in Southeastern Michigan. Since 2014, participating schools have packaged more than 153,680 pounds of potatoes, 16,940 pounds of apples, 3,600 weekend snack bags, and fed over 36,065 families.

Parade Company Tour – families will learn more about the Parade's fascinating history, explore the 200,000 square-foot storyland of floats and see how our award-winning artisans bring them to life.

Fowling – a local Detroit favorite and increasingly popular hybrid game that combines elements of football, bowling and horseshoes. Hungry Howie's will be providing pizza at the event.

Ice skating in the iconic downtown Detroit Campus Martius circle on Christmas Day.

DNR Outdoor Adventure – kids will experience Michigan's outdoors in this unique, hands-on facility while keeping warm inside.

Additionally, a local Detroit PAL (Police Athletic League) football team will receive new uniforms (jersey and pants) from Nike and football pads and helmets from Riddell.

