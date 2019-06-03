O'HARA: Benzschawel grateful for NFL opportunity with Lions

Wisconsin is known for sending offensive linemen to the NFL, and the 2019 draft was no exception. Guard Michael Dieters went to Miami in the third round, and tackle David Edwards went to the Rams in the fifth.

“The three pillars of Wisconsin are “smart, tough dependable,” Benzschawel said. “You have to pride yourself on being tough, especially on the offensive line. You’re not going to take a play off. You have to go out there and fight for your brothers.”

As Benzschawel said, “everybody starts off in different places.” That’s especially true for the offensive line. Outside of finances – signing bonus and salary – draft position doesn’t guarantee anything or exclude anybody from having a great career or being a disappointment. There are draft busts and free-agent stars.

Eagles tackle Jason Peters is the prime example among active offensive linemen that going undrafted does does not automatically end a career.

Peters is a nine-time Pro Bowler who made the Bills’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2004. He has earned the nickname “The Bodyguard” for the way he’s protected quarterbacks.

David Andrews has been the Patriots’ starting center since opening day in 2015 when he made the roster as an undrafted rookie.

On the Lions’ roster, guard Kenny Wiggins is going into his sixth active season and second with the Lions since entering the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted rookie.

There are many starting points to begin a career, and the draft is not the only one.

“We stress that very highly,” said offensive line coach Jeff Davidson. “It really doesn’t matter. We’re really looking for the best players at that point. There are small schools. There are defensive linemen who get converted to offense.