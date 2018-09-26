NOTEBOOK: Johnson working to gain yards after contact

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett was asked about Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson in a conference call Wednesday. One of the things Garrett said stood out to him was Johnson’s ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact.

Johnson is averaging 3.14 yards after contact this season.

For some backs, the ability to elude tacklers and fall forward is a natural ability. For Johnson, it was learned out of necessity.

“In my opinion, falling forward is the safest way to get tackled,” the rookie running back said. “If you’re standing up or going backwards people land on you and nobody wants that. If you’re standing straight up people swipe your ankles and bodies are on the ground.

“In my opinion, falling forward, just getting a good body lean, it’s easier to take the hits that way, and as you know, you’re gaining more yards at the end.”

Johnson was more of a straight-up runner when he first arrived at Auburn, but an ankle injury he suffered his sophomore season while running upright prompted him to change his style.

From that point forward, Johnson said he made it an emphasis to have a lower center of gravity.

“After a while, it becomes normal, but for some running backs like myself it took me a while (to change running styles), especially the taller you get,” said Johnson, who is 5-foot-11 and 206 pounds. “You have to keep thinking about it and thinking about it and just get yourself to do it every play.”

The change in style has certainly benefitted Johnson. He was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as a junior at Auburn, and he’s the Lions’ leading rusher through three games with 161 yards and a 5.6 average per rush.