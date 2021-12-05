Nevada and Western Michigan to play in 2021 Quick Lane Bowl

DETROIT – University of Nevada and Western Michigan University will play in the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Monday, December 27, at 11 AM ET. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

Tickets are available at www.quicklanebowl.com or in person at the Ford Field Ticket Office, Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 6 PM. Fans can follow the official Twitter account of the Quick Lane Bowl (@quicklanebowl) for the most current game information.

Representing the Mountain West Conference, Nevada is bowl-bound for the fourth consecutive season under Head Coach Jay Norvell (2-1). The Pack makes its Quick Lane Bowl debut for its 19th appearance in a bowl game in program history (7-11). Nevada has won three of its last four bowl games with victories over Tulane on Dec. 22, 2020 (W, 38-27), Ohio on Jan. 3, 2020 (L, 20-31), Arkansas State in 2018 (W, 16-13, OT), and Colorado State in 2015 (W, 28-23). Nevada finished 5th in the Mountain West Conference after closing the regular season with a 52-10 win at Colorado State on Nov. 27. The eight regular-season wins were the most in a regular-season since the Wolf Pack went 12-1 during the 2010 season, a year that was capped with a 20-13 win over Boston College in the Fight Hunger Bowl in San Francisco. The Wolf Pack brings the fourth-ranked passing offense in the nation into a bowl game looking for a nine-win season for the first time under Head Coach Jay Norvell.

Representing the Mid-American Conference, Western Michigan went 7-5 overall this season and finished with a 4-4 conference record. The Broncos went 3-1 in non-conference play, with the only setback coming at CFP selection Michigan in the season opener. WMU went on to defeat current ACC Champion Pittsburgh, 44-41, on the road on Sept. 18. The Broncos picked up their second win over a conference champion when they handed Northern Illinois a 42-21 home loss in the final game of the regular season. Head coach Tim Lester is in his fifth year coaching his alma mater, leading the team to its third bowl appearance during his tenure. The Broncos most recent bowl appearances include the 2018 Idaho Potato Bowl and the 2019 First Responder Bowl.

This is the seventh year of a multiyear agreement for Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center as the title sponsor of an annual college football bowl game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions own, host and operate this college football bowl game. The team's entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field since 2002 and has been home of the MAC Football Championship since 2004. Notably, Garth Brooks set a Ford Field attendance record of 74,000 at his sold-out show on February 22, 2020. DLI has also hosted nine Kenny Chesney shows with another set to return in 2022. Other recent shows hosted by Ford Field include Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé & Jay –Z and Luke Bryan stadium tours.

Accommodations, Activities and Special Events:

A welcome reception will take place at the historic Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and include a private tour of the museum.

Team guests will experience:

Parade Company Tour – families will learn more about the Parade's fascinating history, explore the 200,000 square-foot storyland of floats and see how our award-winning artisans bring them to life.

Shopping outing at Somerset Collection, an upscale, luxury, super-regional shopping mall in Metro Detroit.

Fowling – a local Detroit favorite and increasingly popular hybrid game that combines elements of football, bowling and horseshoes.

Ice skating in the iconic downtown Detroit Campus Martius circle on Christmas Day.

Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan – Team and travel party will pack produce to support school-based mobile pantries. Gleaners Community Food Bank distributes food for more than 90,000 meals each day to 534 partner soup kitchens, shelters and pantries in five southeast Michigan counties.

Michigan Science Center – The science center has live stage shows, a Planetarium, 250+ hands-on exhibits, lab activities, special exhibits and more. 1001 Inventions is the newest exhibit and included for this group.

DNR Outdoor Adventure – kids will experience Michigan's outdoors in this unique, hands-on facility while keeping warm inside.

