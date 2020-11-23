Lions vs. Texans practice report: Nov. 23

Nov 23, 2020 at 04:00 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday Wednesday Game Status
Danny Amendola WR hip NP
Mike Ford CB concussion NP
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin NP
Jeff Okudah CB shoulder NP
D'Andre Swift RB concussion NP
Austin Bryant DE thigh LP
Jarrad Davis LB knee LP
Kenny Golladay WR hip LP
Marvin Hall WR toe LP
Will Harris S groin LP
T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder LP
Jonah Jackson G knee LP
Christian Jones LB knee LP
Reggie Ragland LB ankle LP
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb LP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai OL foot LP

*The Lions did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

