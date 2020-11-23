Lions vs. Texans practice report: Nov. 23

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game Status
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|hip
|NP
|Mike Ford
|CB
|concussion
|NP
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|groin
|NP
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|shoulder
|NP
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|concussion
|NP
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|LP
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|knee
|LP
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|LP
|Marvin Hall
|WR
|toe
|LP
|Will Harris
|S
|groin
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|LP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|knee
|LP
|Christian Jones
|LB
|knee
|LP
|Reggie Ragland
|LB
|ankle
|LP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|right thumb
|LP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|OL
|foot
|LP
*The Lions did not practice on Monday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.