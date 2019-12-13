Injury Report

Lions vs. Buccaneers injury report: Dec. 13

Dec 13, 2019 at 03:59 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame status
Joe DahlGback/kneeNPNPNPOut
Jarrad DavisLBankle/kneeNPNPNPOut
A'Shawn RobinsonDTshoulderNPNPNPOut
Matthew StaffordQBhip/backNPNPNPOut
Rick WagnerTkneeNPNPNPOut
John AtkinsDTillnessnot listednot listedNPQuestionable
Christian JonesLBshoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
Bo ScarbroughRBribsLPNPNPQuestionable
Jamal AgnewCBankleFPFPFP
Austin BryantDEhipLPLPFP
Damon Harrison Sr.DTcalf / knee / shoulder / resting vetFPNPLP
Sam MartinPabdomenLPLPFP
Rashaan MelvinCBribsFPFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

