Lions vs. Buccaneers injury report: Dec. 13

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Joe Dahl
|G
|back/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|ankle/knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DT
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|hip/back
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Rick Wagner
|T
|knee
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|John Atkins
|DT
|illness
|not listed
|not listed
|NP
|Questionable
|Christian Jones
|LB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|ribs
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Questionable
|Jamal Agnew
|CB
|ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|hip
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Damon Harrison Sr.
|DT
|calf / knee / shoulder / resting vet
|FP
|NP
|LP
|Sam Martin
|P
|abdomen
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Rashaan Melvin
|CB
|ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.