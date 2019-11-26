Lions vs. Bears practice report: Nov. 26

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday
|Game status
|Jamal Agnew
|CB
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Marvin Hall
|WR
|foot
|NP
|NP
|Rashaan Melvin
|CB
|ribs
|NP
|NP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|hip/back
|NP
|NP
|Jeff Driskel
|QB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Trey Flowers
|DE
|concussion
|NP
|LP
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|Damon Harrison Sr.
|DT
|knee
|LP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Sam Martin
|P
|abdomen
|LP
|LP
|Tracy Walker
|DB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|Frank Ragnow
|OL
|concussion
|LP
|FP
|Kenny Wiggins
|G
|knee
|FP
|FP
*The Lions did not practice Monday and participated in a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.
Chicago Bears:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Game status
|Ben Braunecker
|TE
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Taylor Gabriel
|WR
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|Bobby Massie
|OL
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|Sherrick McManis
|DB
|groin
|NP
|NP
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|foot
|NP
|NP
|Danny Trevathan
|LB
|elbow
|NP
|NP