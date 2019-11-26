Lions vs. Bears practice report: Nov. 26

Nov 26, 2019 at 05:20 PM

Detroit Lions:

PlayerPositionInjuryMonday*Tuesday*WednesdayGame status
Jamal AgnewCBankleNPNP
Marvin HallWRfootNPNP
Rashaan MelvinCBribsNPNP
Matthew StaffordQBhip/backNPNP
Jeff DriskelQBhamstringLPLP
Trey FlowersDEconcussionNPLP
Da'Shawn HandDLankleLPLP
Damon Harrison Sr.DTkneeLPLP
T.J. HockensonTEshoulderLPLP
Sam MartinPabdomenLPLP
Tracy WalkerDBkneeLPLP
Frank RagnowOLconcussionLPFP
Kenny WigginsGkneeFPFP

*The Lions did not practice Monday and participated in a walkthrough on Tuesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

Chicago Bears:

PlayerPositionInjuryMondayTuesdayWednesdayGame status
Ben BrauneckerTEconcussionNPNP
Taylor GabrielWRconcussionNPNP
Bobby MassieOLankleNPNP
Sherrick McManisDBgroinNPNP
Adam ShaheenTEfootNPNP
Danny TrevathanLBelbowNPNP

