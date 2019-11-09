Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions hit the road again this week to take on the Chicago Bears at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Ian Eagle
- Color: Dan Fouts
- Sideline Reporter: Evan Washburn
TV map: See where the Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: New in 2019, fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.
Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Sling TV immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Twitter. The show includes live press conferences, analysis, clips from the locker room and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color: Lomas Brown
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
For fans in the Detroit market, a radio broadcast of the game can be heard via Tune In on DetroitLions.com or through the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: