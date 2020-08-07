Friday, Aug 07, 2020 09:09 AM

Lions update Season Ticket Members on plans for 2020 season

DETROIT - While the ability to host fans in a reduced capacity at Ford Field in 2020 remains pending local and state approval, the Lions informed Season Ticket Members (STMs) today that plans are still being finalized for the upcoming season.

The organization is preparing to host fans at all eight regular season home games, but there is still uncertainty surrounding how many fans, if any, will be allowed to attend games during the 2020 season or under what conditions.

Despite these uncertainties, the Lions intend to offer STMs an opportunity to purchase tickets on a multi-game plan basis. Once it has been established how many fans can be accommodated, a final determination will be made regarding how to fairly allocate seating options among the Lions' STMs. Currently, the team is not planning an on-sale opportunity for single-game buyers.

Additionally, the Lions are providing STMs an opportunity to opt-out of the 2020 season with incentives to defer 2020 payments to the purchase of 2021 season ticket memberships. All STMs will retain their current 2020 seat location(s) for the 2021 season as well as current account seniority, regardless of whether they opt-out or elect to purchase tickets for the 2020 season. 

STMs that defer payments made in 2020 to the 2021 season will be eligible for the following 'Loyal Lions' benefits: 

  • A bonus 20% food/beverage/merchandise credit for every dollar rolled forward (maximum of $500 per account)
  • 2021 price freeze guarantee
  • Opportunity to participate in any 2020-2021 home playoff game ticket lotteries
  • Option to purchase additional 2020 tickets (subject to availability after fulfillment of exclusive STM Ticket Purchase Opportunities)

STMs also have the option to request a refund of their account balance credits, but in doing so forfeit Loyal Lions benefits and incentives. 

CHANGES TO FORD FIELD IN 2020

A safe and enjoyable experience for fans has been a focal point of the Lions' 2020 season planning, leading to stadium improvements and new policies and procedures, including:

  • More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom
  • Signage throughout the building reminding fans to socially distance
  • All fans and employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times 
  • Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged
  • Fans required to be sitting or stationary when consuming food or beverages   
  • Capacities of club lounges and other spaces limited in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines
  • Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium
  • Designated gates and entry times to be assigned to all incoming fans
  • No tailgating will be allowed in stadium parking lots
  • All transactions will be cashless (credit or debit card only)

Additional policies and safety measures are currently being considered and the Lions will update ticket holders of further changes prior to the first game held at Ford Field.

Related Content

Matthew Stafford before a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Statement from the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves Sunday.
2020 Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage to give fans unique virtual experience
news

2020 Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage to give fans unique virtual experience

Training Camp is scheduled to begin July 28 at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park, and will be accessible to fans virtually via Detroitlions.com and the team's mobile app.
Commissioner Roger Goodell
news

Statement by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp celebrates the first-round draft pick in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

Martha Firestone Ford to step down as principal owner of Detroit Lions

Sheila Ford Hamp to succeed mother as team's principal owner and chairman
Detroit Lions helmet during Day 13 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

Update from the Detroit Lions on the re-opening of team facilities

Detroit Lions helmet during Day 13 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

A message from the Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions flag crew takes the field before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions announce 2020 Schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2020 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Chicago Bears, as well as a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Houston Texans.
Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott (21) celebrates an interception against New Mexico in the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Lions agree to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with seven undrafted rookie free agents.
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions re-sign exclusive rights free agents CB Mike Ford and CB Dee Virgin

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed exclusive rights free agents CB Mike Ford and CB Dee Virgin.
Lions to support Feeding America during 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon
news

Lions to support Feeding America during 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon

The Detroit Lions announced today that they are supporting Feeding America as part of the 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon.

