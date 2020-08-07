Lions update Season Ticket Members on plans for 2020 season

DETROIT - While the ability to host fans in a reduced capacity at Ford Field in 2020 remains pending local and state approval, the Lions informed Season Ticket Members (STMs) today that plans are still being finalized for the upcoming season.

The organization is preparing to host fans at all eight regular season home games, but there is still uncertainty surrounding how many fans, if any, will be allowed to attend games during the 2020 season or under what conditions.

Despite these uncertainties, the Lions intend to offer STMs an opportunity to purchase tickets on a multi-game plan basis. Once it has been established how many fans can be accommodated, a final determination will be made regarding how to fairly allocate seating options among the Lions' STMs. Currently, the team is not planning an on-sale opportunity for single-game buyers.

Additionally, the Lions are providing STMs an opportunity to opt-out of the 2020 season with incentives to defer 2020 payments to the purchase of 2021 season ticket memberships. All STMs will retain their current 2020 seat location(s) for the 2021 season as well as current account seniority, regardless of whether they opt-out or elect to purchase tickets for the 2020 season.

STMs that defer payments made in 2020 to the 2021 season will be eligible for the following 'Loyal Lions' benefits:

A bonus 20% food/beverage/merchandise credit for every dollar rolled forward (maximum of $500 per account)

2021 price freeze guarantee

Opportunity to participate in any 2020-2021 home playoff game ticket lotteries

Option to purchase additional 2020 tickets (subject to availability after fulfillment of exclusive STM Ticket Purchase Opportunities)

STMs also have the option to request a refund of their account balance credits, but in doing so forfeit Loyal Lions benefits and incentives.

CHANGES TO FORD FIELD IN 2020

A safe and enjoyable experience for fans has been a focal point of the Lions' 2020 season planning, leading to stadium improvements and new policies and procedures, including:

More than 250 touchless hand sanitizer stands throughout concourses along with touchless faucets, toilets and paper towel dispensers in every restroom

Signage throughout the building reminding fans to socially distance

All fans and employees will be required to wear face coverings at all times

Food options to be pre-prepared and properly packaged

Fans required to be sitting or stationary when consuming food or beverages

Capacities of club lounges and other spaces limited in accordance with CDC social distancing guidelines

Plexiglass at every point of sale location throughout stadium

Designated gates and entry times to be assigned to all incoming fans

No tailgating will be allowed in stadium parking lots

All transactions will be cashless (credit or debit card only)