Draft Coverage

Powered By

Lions trade down, draft LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2022 at 04:34 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

After addressing needs along their defensive line and in their secondary at safety, Lions general manager Brad Holmes filled Detroit's need for more talent and depth at linebacker with the selection of Oklahoma State LB Malcolm Rodriguez in the sixth round (pick 188) of Saturday's NFL Draft.

A dual-threat quarterback and linebacker in high school, leading his team to three state championships, Rodriguez became a three-year starter at linebacker and two-year team captain at Oklahoma State, finishing fifth in school history with 409 career tackles. He reached triple-digit tackles in 2019 and 2021, and also notched 16.5 tackles for loss this past season with four forced fumbles and five passes defended.

A little bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 232 pounds, Rodriguez makes up for it with terrific speed (4.52 in the 40) and instincts. He played weakside linebacker for the Cowboys and was a core special teamer, which is where he could make his biggest impact early in his NFL career.

He forced 10 turnovers in his time at Oklahoma State, and didn't allow a single touchdown in his coverage area last season. He's also tough as nails, playing in 60 straight games in college.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of tight end James Mitchell.

news

Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

With the 177th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of safety Kerby Joseph.

news

Lions draft safety Kerby Joseph

With the 97th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select safety Kerby Joseph.

Advertising