Lions sign WR Chris Lacy to active roster

Nov 27, 2019 at 03:59 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Chris Lacy to the active roster from the practice squad.

In a corresponding transaction, the team announced that they have placed WR Marvin Hall on Reserve/Injured.

Lacy has appeared in two games for the Lions this season and was signed to their practice squad prior to Week 4 of the regular season. He originally entered the League with the New England Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.

news

Lions sign free agent TE Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.

news

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The NFL announced Monday the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit.

news

HBO Sports®, NFL Films and the Lions join forces for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board.

news

Lions re-sign QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle.

news

Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Friday the team's 2022 coaching staff.

news

Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

news

Lions re-sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark.

Advertising