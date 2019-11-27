Lions sign WR Chris Lacy to active roster

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed WR Chris Lacy to the active roster from the practice squad.

In a corresponding transaction, the team announced that they have placed WR Marvin Hall on Reserve/Injured.

Lacy has appeared in two games for the Lions this season and was signed to their practice squad prior to Week 4 of the regular season. He originally entered the League with the New England Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2018 NFL Draft.