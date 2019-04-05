Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB C.J. Anderson

Anderson comes to Detroit after splitting the 2018 season between the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 11 games (three starts) and totaling 67 carries for 403 yards (6.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He spent the previous five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos (2013-17), playing in 58 games (36 starts) and producing 693 carries for 3,051 yards (4.4 avg.) and 20 touchdowns during that span.