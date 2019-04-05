Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB C.J. Anderson

Apr 05, 2019 at 11:15 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB C.J. Anderson. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Anderson comes to Detroit after splitting the 2018 season between the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Rams, appearing in 11 games (three starts) and totaling 67 carries for 403 yards (6.0 avg.) and two touchdowns. He spent the previous five seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos (2013-17), playing in 58 games (36 starts) and producing 693 carries for 3,051 yards (4.4 avg.) and 20 touchdowns during that span.

Anderson originally entered the NFL with the Broncos as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2013 out of California. He helped the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50 and topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2017.

Related Content

news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets on sale August 27

The Detroit Lions announced today that 2021 Quick Lane Bowl tickets will be on sale Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. The game will be played on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. EST and will be televised on ESPN. 
news

Lions announce Michigan High School Football Game of the Week

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the continuation of the football education program Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Game of the Week, now powered by Hudl.
news

Lions announce Family Fest presented by University of Michigan Credit Union 

The 2021 Detroit Lions Family Fest will be presented by University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) on Saturday, August 7. Family Fest is free and open to the public.
news

WynnBET designated as an official sportsbook & gaming partner of Detroit Lions

The Lions announced Thursday a multi-year sponsorship with WynnBET, naming WynnBET an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team.
news

Lions announce full capacity at Ford Field for 2021 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday plans to have Ford Field at full capacity for all regular season 2021 home games. The stadium was not open to the public in 2020.
news

Lions to welcome fans back to 2021 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2021 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 15th-straight year beginning July 31.
news

Lions announce 2021 player personnel staff

Team also announces additions to Football Operations staff
news

2021 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that the following players will participate in the team's 2021 Rookie Minicamp
news

Lions announce 2021 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday their 2021 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, their third MNF game at Lambeau Field in the past five seasons and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells.
Advertising