Lions sign RB Bo Scarbrough to active roster

Nov 16, 2019 at 03:59 PM

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Paul Perkins. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have signed P Matt Wile to the practice squad.

Scarbrough joined the Lions last week after spending the 2019 preseason with the Seattle Seahawks. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh-round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama, he spent his rookie season on the Cowboys' and Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, as well as the Seahawks' active roster.

Wile most recently appeared in two games for the Atlanta Falcons earlier this season, punting six times for 290 yards (48.3 avg., 44.7 net). Originally signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan in 2016, he has appeared in 22 career games for the Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, recording 90 punts for 4,098 yards (45.5 avg., 41.4 net).

Related Content

news

Lions sign free agent TE Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.
news

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The NFL announced Monday the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit.
news

HBO Sports®, NFL Films and the Lions join forces for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board.
news

Lions re-sign QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle.
news

Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Friday the team's 2022 coaching staff.
news

Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
news

Lions re-sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through 2023 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR DJ Chark.
news

Lions re-sign S Tracy Walker to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season.
Advertising