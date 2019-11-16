Lions sign RB Bo Scarbrough to active roster

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad and released RB Paul Perkins. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have signed P Matt Wile to the practice squad.

Scarbrough joined the Lions last week after spending the 2019 preseason with the Seattle Seahawks. Selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh-round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama, he spent his rookie season on the Cowboys' and Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad, as well as the Seahawks' active roster.