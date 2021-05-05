Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Fells comes to Detroit after spending the past two seasons (2019-20) with the Houston Texans, totaling 55 receptions for 653 yards (11.9 avg.) and 11 touchdowns in that span.
After playing college basketball at UC Irvine and launching a professional career abroad, Fells entered the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. In a career that has spanned eight seasons with the Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Lions and Texans, Fells has appeared in 102 games (76 starts) and has totaled 123 receptions for 1,483 yards (12.1 avg.) and 21 touchdowns.