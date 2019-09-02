Lions sign free agent LB Jason Cabinda to practice squad

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent LB Jason Cabinda to the practice squad and released TE Austin Traylor from the practice squad. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Cabinda comes to the Lions after appearing in 10 games (three starts) with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, where he totaled 21 tackles (14 solo) and one quarterback hit. He originally entered the NFL with the Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Penn State.