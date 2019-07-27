Lions sign free agent DT Mike Daniels

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent DT Mike Daniels and released RB Theo Riddick. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Daniels, entering his eighth season, comes to Detroit after a seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Last season, Daniels appeared in 10 games (nine starts) for Green Bay and posted 18 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.
In his career, Daniels has appeared in 102 games (72 starts) and logged 225 tackles (154 solo), 29.0 sacks, 64 quarterback hits and 44 tackles for loss. In 10 postseason games (eight starts), he has produced 27 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.