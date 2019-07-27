Lions sign free agent DT Mike Daniels

Jul 27, 2019 at 09:12 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent DT Mike Daniels and released RB Theo Riddick. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Daniels, entering his eighth season, comes to Detroit after a seven-year career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Iowa. Last season, Daniels appeared in 10 games (nine starts) for Green Bay and posted 18 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.

In his career, Daniels has appeared in 102 games (72 starts) and logged 225 tackles (154 solo), 29.0 sacks, 64 quarterback hits and 44 tackles for loss. In 10 postseason games (eight starts), he has produced 27 tackles (17 solo), 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Related Content

news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions Legend Mike Lucci passes away at age 81

Former Lions LB Mike Lucci, who played for the Lions for nine seasons (1965-73), passed away at the age of 81, the Lucci family confirmed today.
news

Lions to add Chris Spielman to Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions are inducting LB Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of their Homecoming game Oct. 31, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King High School the week eight recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week-seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. 
news

Lions Legend Roger Brown passes away at age 84

Former Lions Pro Bowl DT Roger Brown, a member of the 2018 Pride of the Lions class, passed away Friday at the age of 84, the Brown family confirmed today.
news

Hall of Fame to honor Calvin Johnson and Alex Karras during Lions vs. Ravens

Karras' family will be honored pregame at approximately 12:45 PM on-field and Johnson will be honored with a ring ceremony at halftime of the Lions vs Ravens game.
news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Don Muhlbach to join Detroit Lions organization as special assistant

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that Don Muhlbach has joined the organization as Special Assistant.
Advertising