Lions report 3 Reserve/Future signings

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have reported the following Reserve/Future signings:
C Russell Bodine
TE Paul Butler
TE Matt Sokol
Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have reported the following Reserve/Future signings:
C Russell Bodine
TE Paul Butler
TE Matt Sokol
The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed 7 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2022 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
The Detroit Lions announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson.
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.
The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.
The NFL announced Monday the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit.
HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.
The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis.
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes.
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Chris Board.
The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have re-signed QB David Blough and QB Tim Boyle.