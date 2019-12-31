Lions report 3 Reserve/Future signings

Dec 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have reported the following Reserve/Future signings:

C Russell Bodine

TE Paul Butler

TE Matt Sokol

