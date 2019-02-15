Lions release three players

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have released the following players:
WR Bruce Ellington
LB Nicholas Grigsby
S Glover Quin
STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BOB QUINN
"We thank Glover for his countless contributions to the Detroit Lions during his six seasons with our team. Since joining the organization in 2013, Glover exemplified everything it means to be a true professional in this league – as both a competitor on the field and a leading voice in the community. Coach Patricia and I have the utmost respect for him as a man and player, and we wish him nothing but the very best in the future."