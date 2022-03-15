Lions re-sign S Tracy Walker to contract extension through the 2024 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Walker returns for his fifth season with the Lions after starting all 15 games in which he appeared in 2021. Last season, he posted 105 tackles (72 solo) and notched 1.0 sack, an interception, six pass defenses and three tackles for loss.
He originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft selection (82nd overall) out of Louisiana-Lafayette by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. Walker has totaled 59 games played (34 starts), 300 tackles (221 solo), 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, 14 tackles for loss and one forced fumble throughout his time in Detroit.