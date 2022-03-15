Lions re-sign S Tracy Walker to contract extension through the 2024 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed S Tracy Walker to a contract extension through the 2024 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Walker returns for his fifth season with the Lions after starting all 15 games in which he appeared in 2021. Last season, he posted 105 tackles (72 solo) and notched 1.0 sack, an interception, six pass defenses and three tackles for loss.