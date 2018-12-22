Lions place WR Bruce Ellington & S Charles Washington on reserve/injured

Dec 22, 2018 at 03:59 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have placed WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and S Charles Washington (hamstring) on Reserve/Injured and signed WR Chris Lacy and CB Dee Virgin to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Lions have signed free agent WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.

Lacy spent training camp with the Lions and the first 15 weeks of the season on the team's practice squad. He originally entered the League with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Virgin returns to the active roster for the second time this season after spending the majority of the season on the team's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama following the 2017 NFL Draft. 

Alexander returns to the Lions after spending time on the practice squad this season. He originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Franklin College following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder.
news

Lions sign free agent WR Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent WR Kalif Raymond.
news

Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Alex Anzalone and free agent WR Damion Ratley.
news

Lions sign free agents QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock & WR Breshad Perriman

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent QB Tim Boyle, unrestricted free agent K Randy Bullock and unrestricted free agent WR Breshad Perriman.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams.
news

Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.
news

Lions acquire QB Jared Goff via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have acquired QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft selections from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.
news

Lions acquire DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have acquired DL Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft selection (physical pending).
news

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
news

Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension.
Advertising