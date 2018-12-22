Lions place WR Bruce Ellington & S Charles Washington on reserve/injured

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have placed WR Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and S Charles Washington (hamstring) on Reserve/Injured and signed WR Chris Lacy and CB Dee Virgin to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Lions have signed free agent WR Deontez Alexander to the practice squad.

Lacy spent training camp with the Lions and the first 15 weeks of the season on the team's practice squad. He originally entered the League with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Virgin returns to the active roster for the second time this season after spending the majority of the season on the team's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama following the 2017 NFL Draft.