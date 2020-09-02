Lions offering fan cutout to benefit charities

Sep 02, 2020 at 09:53 AM

DETROIT - The Detroit Lions announced today that fans can still be a part of game day at Ford Field by purchasing cutouts which will be placed in the lower bowl end zones for home games. Cutouts can be purchased at Detroitlions.com/cutouts.

With proceeds benefiting Detroit Lions Charities, full season cutouts are available for purchase for $150 for the general public and $125 for Lions Season Ticket Members. There is also an opportunity for fans to purchase single-game cutouts for the Lions Crucial Catch game benefiting cancer research through Henry Ford Health System's Game on Cancer initiative ($50), and the Salute to Service game, benefiting military families through the Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) ($50). One fan per game is able to purchase the opportunity for their cutout to be seated near the Lions tunnel, next to a cutout of Barry Sanders ($1,000).

"Though the enthusiasm and energy Lions fans bring to Ford Field on game days can't be replaced, we are excited to offer an alternative representation of that support at home games this season," said Detroit Lions Senior Vice President of Business Development Kelly Kozole. "The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our region hard and this is another great opportunity to give back, and given the circumstances, have some fun with our fans."

Fans are encouraged to feature Lions attire in their photos. To ensure placement for the home opener against the Chicago Bears Sept. 13, cutouts must be purchased by Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m. After that date, remaining cutouts will be placed in time for each following home game without fans. Should the Lions have an opportunity to host fans at Ford Field later this season, cutouts may be moved to other seats within the stadium.

Related Content

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 26, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions sign T Taylor Decker to multi-year contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension. 
Houston Texans defensive tackle Albert Huggins goes through a drill during a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Lions awarded DT Albert Huggins via waivers from Texans

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have been awarded DT Albert Huggins via waivers from the Houston Texans.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (78) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 20, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions sign free agent DT Olive Sagapolu

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent DT Olive Sagapolu and placed FB Nick Bawden on the Reserve/Injured list.
This is a 2019 photo of Kevin Wilkins of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
news

Lions sign free agent DT Kevin Wilkins

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent DT Kevin Wilkins and waived DT Olive Sagapolu.
Lions partner with Michigan Secretary of State to protect elections and promote voter education
news

Lions partner with Michigan Secretary of State to protect elections and promote voter education

The Detroit Lions announced a partnership with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protect election integrity and promote voter awareness, rights and participation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Clarke (94) runs to the field for play against the Detroit Lions Dec. 10, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. The Lions won 24 -21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP).
news

Lions sign free agent DE Will Clarke

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have signed free agent DE Will Clarke and released G Caleb Benenoch.
Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games
news

Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games

The Detroit Lions announced today that Ford Field will not have fans at their first two home games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints this season
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 13, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Matthew and Kelly Stafford pledge $1.5 million to University of Georgia

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have committed to a gift to the University of Georgia totaling $1.5 million and benefiting a variety of areas including a significant contribution to an ambitious new social justice program launched by the UGA Athletic Association.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 13, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves Thursday.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Williams (33) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
news

Lions sign free agent RB Jonathan Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent RB Jonathan Williams.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Denver. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Lions announced three roster moves Friday.

Advertising