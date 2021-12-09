Lions at Broncos practice report: Dec. 9

Dec 09, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday** Thursday Friday Game Status
Rashod Berry OLB NIR* not listed NP
Michael Brockers DE knee/illness/NIR* NP NP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP NP
Taylor Decker T NIR* not listed NP
Charles Harris OLB NIR* not listed NP
T.J. Hockenson TE hand LP NP
Will Holden T NIR* not listed NP
Jonah Jackson G illness/NIR* NP NP
Jermar Jefferson RB illness not listed NP
Tommy Kraemer G NIR* not listed NP
Jessie Lemonier OLB NIR* not listed NP
Alim McNeill NT illness not listed NP
Matt Nelson T ankle/NIR* LP NP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle NP NP
Levi Onwuzurike DE illness not listed NP
John Penisini NT illness/NIR* NP NP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder NP NP
Penei Sewell T shoulder/illness/NIR* LP NP
D'Andre Swift RB shoulder NP NP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G illness NP NP
Nick Williams DE illness/NIR* NP NP
Jared Goff QB illness NP FP

*NIR = Not Injury Related – Coaching Decision

**The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

***CB Bobby Price was placed on Reserve/COVID-19

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Lions excited about Jacobs, who went from undrafted rookie to reliable starter

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Jerry Jacobs' playmaking, running back Jamaal Williams' Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nomination and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' DL Jashon Cornell returns to practice, remains on reserve/non-football illness list for now

news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got the message on where they stand in the playoff race and what they need to do to improve their status before they left the locker room after Sunday's road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Advertising