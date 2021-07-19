Lions announce Family Fest presented by University of Michigan Credit Union 

Jul 19, 2021 at 10:50 AM

DETROIT — The 2021 Detroit Lions Family Fest will be presented by University of Michigan Credit Union (UMCU) on Saturday, August 7. Family Fest is free and open to the public.

For general admission, fans can register now for up to 8 tickets to the event by visiting www.detroitlions.com/familyfest. All guests must have a ticket for entry.

Gates open at 10 AM, with Lions practice beginning at 11:30 AM. There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as Lions mascot, Roary. Family Fest will also feature live music, free face painting and balloon artists, Roar-aoke, and a Detroit Lions Locker Room Sale with proceeds benefitting Detroit Lions Charities.

Pride Plaza will be open with a zipline and tailgate activities on Brush Street. The first 15,000 fans will receive a poster courtesy of UMCU.

All parking is $6 in Ford Field controlled lots. Timing and schedules are subject to change. For more information, fans should visit www.detroitlions.com/familyfest.

