Lions announce 2021 Touchdown In Your Town applications now open

Jun 01, 2021 at 09:50 AM

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today 2021 online applications for Touchdown in Your Town presented by Kroger benefitting Michigan high school football programs are now open.

In partnership with Kroger, Riddell and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan, the Lions will provide support to schools in need with equipment, technology, apparel and/or grant funding.  

"We're excited to continue Detroit Lions Touchdown in Your Town, especially after the past year," said Detroit Lions Vice President of Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Jen McCollum. "Kroger coming on board as presenting partner in 2020 ensured our opportunity to make a greater impact on deserving Michigan high school football programs. We're proud to work with them on the new outreach in their stores this season to reach more applicants."

Programs must apply for support through an online application at www.detroitlions.com/TDapplication, which opened today, Tuesday, June 1 and will run through Friday, July 2 at 11:59PM EST. Submissions will be reviewed by a committee comprised of members from the Lions organization and partners.

td-in-your-town-gaylord
Detroit Lions

Coaches, athletic directors and football staff members from Michigan high schools are eligible to nominate their program. Applications are limited to one per school.

"Kroger is incredibly proud to partner with the Lions on such an impactful program" said Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst. "Supporting our local Michigan community is at the center of what we do, and Touchdown in Your Town allows us to continue our mission building a strong foundation for youth and making an impact for schools in need."

Once programs are selected, the Lions will work with the school to surprise faculty, students and staff with current players, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, Roary and partners, who will reveal the new resources and/or funding. All in-person engagements will be based on state, federal and NFL health and safety guidelines. 

Designed to foster safe play and a love of football while leveling the playing field for Michigan high school football programs, the Touchdown in Your Town program has invested more than $400,000 in its first two years. 

Detroit Lions Touchdown in Your Town first launched in 2019 with applications opening to the public in 2020.

