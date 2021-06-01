Lions announce 2021 Touchdown In Your Town applications now open

Coaches, athletic directors and football staff members from Michigan high schools are eligible to nominate their program. Applications are limited to one per school.

"Kroger is incredibly proud to partner with the Lions on such an impactful program" said Corporate Affairs Manager Rachel Hurst. "Supporting our local Michigan community is at the center of what we do, and Touchdown in Your Town allows us to continue our mission building a strong foundation for youth and making an impact for schools in need."

Once programs are selected, the Lions will work with the school to surprise faculty, students and staff with current players, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, Roary and partners, who will reveal the new resources and/or funding. All in-person engagements will be based on state, federal and NFL health and safety guidelines.

Designed to foster safe play and a love of football while leveling the playing field for Michigan high school football programs, the Touchdown in Your Town program has invested more than $400,000 in its first two years.