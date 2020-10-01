Lions activate S Jayron Kearse

Oct 01, 2020 at 04:45 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have activated S Jayron Kearse from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list and released RB Ty Johnson.

