Lions activate S Jayron Kearse

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have activated S Jayron Kearse from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list and released RB Ty Johnson.
Pete Schermerhorn of Portage Northern High School named Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Pete Schermerhorn of Portage Northern High School the week two recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School named Coach of the Week
The Detroit Lions have named Jermain Crowell of Belleville High School the week one recipient of the 2020 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
Lions sign Chris Jones from Cardinals practice squad
The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed CB Chris Jones to the active roster from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad.
Lions sign free agent RB Adrian Peterson
The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent RB Adrian Peterson and placed RB Bo Scarbrough on Reserve/Inured.
Lions sign free agent OL Oday Aboushi
The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have signed free agent OL Oday Aboushi and placed CB Mike Ford on Reserve/Injured.
Lions establish practice squad
The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have signed 16 players to the practice squad.
Lions announce roster moves
The Detroit Lions announced Saturday several roster moves to establish the team's initial 53-man roster.
Lions name BetMGM first official sports betting partner
The Detroit Lions announced today that BetMGM is the club's first official sports betting partner